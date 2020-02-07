Regarding Victoria Mayor Tom Funk’s letter regarding the “equity” social experiment in our schools ("Question meaning of 'equity,'" Jan. 23).
While many of the “vote yes” people have attacked Mayor Funk and those who voted against the referendum, a group of us have been trying to help offer solutions to improve Carver County public education. We have been met mostly with name-calling, character assaults, and other flame-throwing by those who claim to be peace-loving progressives. (Thank you to you who have been the exceptions.)
Think about this: why do 1,200 (net) Carver County students “open enroll” to school districts outside of District 112 ($15 million leaving Carver County)?
The defeat of the referendum was a message to the school board: parents do not trust them, especially with $211.7 million in addition to their current budget.
Question 1 asked for $5.6 million and included operating funds to run another new school, which we are not building. According to the district’s own slides, we should need to cut $5.6 million per year, minus operating costs of one school. Instead, the superintendent and school board chose to inflict draconian cuts in personnel and even band programs: their plan is to cut $29 million over three years.
In a public forum on Nov. 13, 2019, a school board member has said that the "vote no" people need to have consequences for their actions. These are attacks on everyone in Carver County.
The “equity” social experiment going on in the schools focuses on skin color and adds to the “personalized learning” model which is sorely lacking in credibility. No one seems to know the budget for the “equity” program, but Dr. Brooks’ salary of $138,000 and Dr. Khalifa’s $90,000 survey/audit are indicators.
Martin Luther King Jr. said that everyone deserves equal opportunity. We agree. So why are teachers trained to combat the perpetuation of white power and privilege? We oppose racism and believe everyone should be treated equal no matter the color of one’s skin.
For a school system that costs taxpayers $12,500 per student, which is more than many private schools with superior academic performance, why are we obsessing on skin color?
Why not do a zero-based budget review: start at zero, then add only the line items necessary to educate the students and achieve the highest standards possible?
Why shouldn’t Carver County high school graduates be able to speak a foreign language fluently, be proficient in math at least through pre-calculus, show competence in science including biology, chemistry, and physics, and have an understanding of the great books?
Imagine if students knew the arguments for and against the ratification of the U.S. Constitution (Federalists and Anti-Federalists); knew about Thomas Jefferson’s attempts to free all slaves, and understood not only what capitalism is, but also what it has achieved in the American economy.
Sadly, ECC is more interested in teaching students about white Christian privilege than the above.
The “equity” social experiment program should be thrown out. District 112 needs to focus on academic performance of its graduates.
John Daley
Chaska