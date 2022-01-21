Jan. 6 marked one year since the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of the presidential election.
On the anniversary, I was dismayed by the Herald's editorial choice to print a political letter by the deputy chair of the GOP in the 3rd Congressional District. Mr. Beaudette's letter, “What if politicians had done right thing?” criticized liberal leaders for their handling of the protests following George Floyd's murder.
Mr. Beaudette asks, “What if instead these politicians had instead had done the right thing and condemned the violence early on and demanded immediate, appropriate law enforcement?”
On Jan. 6, 2021, an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, urged on by then-President Donald Trump. Trump told them the 2020 election was stolen from him and they should “fight like hell, [or] you're not going to have a country anymore.” Five people died in the attack, more than 140 police officers were injured. Former-President Trump waited nearly two hours to call off his supporters and to this day has not accepted any responsibility for the violence.
What if President Trump had done the right thing and condemned the violence early on and demanded immediate, appropriate law enforcement?
My problem with Mr. Beaudette's letter being printed on the anniversary of the insurrection is that it appears to support an effort by GOP leadership to ignore, or in some cases outright deny what happened.
Donald Trump crossed a line that no other president in our lifetime has crossed and simply refused to accept the legitimacy of our election. Once you cross that line a future candidate can cross it and they will no longer be the first one to do it, the norm has been shattered. The greatest immediate threat to democracy is the erosion of voters' faith in democracy.
Angie McKinney
Chaska