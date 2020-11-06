Every American voter deserves to have their voices heard and the votes counted.
Everyone’s voice needs to be heard, and the idea that in this election it might not count because they accidentally filled out their mail-in vote incorrectly is a travesty.
Also, due to the ongoing global pandemic, it might take longer this year to get all of the votes and to get them all counted.
Thus, election night, there is a high likelihood that we will not know who will be our president for the next four years. However, with everything that is going on, that is OK, because not knowing means that officials are being diligent in the counting process and making sure that it is done right.
No matter whether my candidate wins or losses, I take pride in knowing that I voted and that my vote counted.
Even with the longer wait times to know the official results, having this knowledge in my back pocket is incredibly important.
Through the counting of votes every year, our elections have integrity and we have the assurance that our government is elected by the people and for the people.
Thus, knowing that I voted and that I had a say in what the election results are, is more important to me than who wins and who loses.
Molly Johanson
Chanhassen