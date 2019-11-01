Yes, we should have a bigger bus garage and Health and Human Services needs more space and Chaska needs a bigger library ("Space for buses," Oct. 24).
What hasn’t been justified is a new license service center.
I suggest that the backlog at the Chaska License Center is not the result of too small a facility for the DMV, but of understaffing of the service center we have. I have had occasion to visit the Chaska License Center on three occasions during the past year, which averaged over two hours for each visit. I will elaborate on the most recent visit.
I needed to renew my drivers license and followed the instructions to do my initial application online to more quickly go through the process. I arrived at the Chaska License Center and was able to catch a convenient parking space directly across the street, only because there happened to be another customer exiting, otherwise I would have had to park a block or more away.
I went into the building and got into a 15-minute line to get a ticket and then took a seat in a full waiting area. One and a half hours later, my number was called and I completed the five-minute process to do the eye check, have my picture taken and pay my fee to get a new license. Total time in the service center, 1 hour, 50 minutes. Adding in and out time, I consumed a parking space at the service center for two hours for a five-minute task.
The other thing I noticed on all three visits was that only 60% of the service windows were staffed. I would suggest that adding one or two staff persons to the service center would unclog the waiting room and the parking congestion around the service center. Then, if additional capacity is needed at some point in the future, perhaps a better idea would be to locate a new service center in Waconia. This would better serve the residents in the northwest and central areas of the county, and it would relieve the demand on the Chaska License Center.
Finally, tearing down a perfectly functional service center building for a new Chaska library is wasteful of the many thousands of dollars that have been invested in the current service center by the taxpayers of Carver County. The library board should look for another site for a new library for Chaska.
Mary Leizinger
Victoria