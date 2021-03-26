Many of us at Waybury apartments were stunned, shocked, and angered by Amy Felegy’s article on the Waybury fire (“Fires damage apartment, destroy machine shop,” Feb. 25). She apparently didn’t do her due diligence in her fact-finding.
When she spoke to Allison Streich (Carver County Community Development Agency deputy director) on another issue following publication of the story, Streich asked Felegy if she would like more information on the fire; Felegy said she had enough. In reality she did not!
Things known the night of the Feb. 16 fire or shortly thereafter:
Residents had to leave their homes and sit in the Community Room for about two hours until they were released to go back to their homes.
There were three uninhabitable homes (two by smoke, fire, and water and one from water damage) — those three residents are living elsewhere until the reconstruction is complete. There was one partially water damaged home, but after five days the resident was able to return.
Several homes were affected by smoke — HEPA fans were put in those homes and the residents had the option to stay or go somewhere else.
All three hallways and staircases on the east and north sides of the building are smoke-damaged. HEPA fans were used, and one is still in use on the third floor. The smoke made it impossible for some residents to stay in their homes because of health issues. The smoke still lingers still on the third floor.
Of course, the issue here was not only the damage done to the building, but the loss of personal property. None of this was relayed in Felegy’s article, but there were many details relating to the Lenzen shed fire where no lives were threatened!
We are grateful for the sprinkler system and know it could have been much worse without it.
We are also very grateful for the five fire departments and many police officers who come to our aid.
Jeann Marie Buckbee
Chaska