Just an observation: if the opinions expressed concerning the May 11 letter to the editor, “Our addiction to fossil fuels,” is indicative of the current state of critical thinking that is taught in our educational systems, then the world is truly in trouble.

I challenge Jamie Crannell to be the first to kick the fossil fuel addiction, by no longer utilizing any product or process that involves the usage of fossil fuels. That means foregoing most foods, clothing, heat and cooling, transportation – by other than walking or bicycling, as all are impacted by fossil fuels. Lets see how willing Jamie is to do that. The rejoinder may be, "Well, we will just use renewable energy for our needs."

