Just an observation: if the opinions expressed concerning the May 11 letter to the editor, “Our addiction to fossil fuels,” is indicative of the current state of critical thinking that is taught in our educational systems, then the world is truly in trouble.
I challenge Jamie Crannell to be the first to kick the fossil fuel addiction, by no longer utilizing any product or process that involves the usage of fossil fuels. That means foregoing most foods, clothing, heat and cooling, transportation – by other than walking or bicycling, as all are impacted by fossil fuels. Lets see how willing Jamie is to do that. The rejoinder may be, "Well, we will just use renewable energy for our needs."
What is apparently not understood is that all other non-fossil fuel derived energy sources – such as wind generation, solar panel electric generation, hydroelectric, or even nuclear energy – require significant input from fossil fuels to even exist. Usage of fossil fuels is not limited to energy sources.
Even farming, which provides the majority of food stocks for both animal and human needs, would not be able to provide the necessary quantities of food to feed the world without products and energy derived from fossil fuels: fertilizers, planting and harvesting means, transportation, food preservation, etc.
The “future that is very bleak indeed” would be one that would be without the benefits of proper usage of fossil fuels. Current civilization would not be possible without the usage of fossil fuels.
Does Jamie yearn to return to the good old days without fossil fuel usage – pre-19th century – or even earlier (as usage of coal, a fossil fuel, goes back many centuries)? He has perhaps a “romantic view” of the good old days in which there were shortened life spans, backbreaking manual labor, unjust social structures (such as land owners, i.e. kings and other nobility, living off the work of others while the majority of the population were serfs or essentially slaves paying tribute to the masters).
I would say that life was very bleak during those times of limited fossil fuel usage. Only the titled or elite had somewhat of a good life.