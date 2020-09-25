There are many issues that affect the quality of life here in Carver County and in our beautiful state. Regardless of your race, ethnicity, age or income level, we all want a healthy world for future generations to enjoy.
Today we use fossil fuels that are polluting our air and water. We also allow mining and manufacturing to endanger our air and water sources. Unfortunately, many of our politicians and lobbyists are only serving people interested in multiplying their personal wealth and power.
Get engaged, learn about the people, who want to represent you. Visit their websites, call or email them to learn about their positions on environmental protections. We need to choose leaders at the local, state and federal level who believe in smart, safe, clean energy from wind and solar.
Taking that action will help ensure our well being and that of future generations.
The future of a healthy world depends on your actions today.
Marie Esch
Chaska