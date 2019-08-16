letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

When I was little, I loved going to Chaska City Square Park, especially during River City Days.

My favorite part of the park is the gazebo and its special one-of-a-kind speakers.

Back when River City Days was good, they would often have bands playing at the gazebo and I could hear the music throughout the park from those fantastic speakers.

But now, it is running down. The gazebo is falling apart. Shingles and siding have fallen and I haven’t heard the speakers in years.

I think there should be annual funds for the park and the poor gazebo, like before, and bring back a bigger variety of River City Days games and activities. I sure miss it.

Owen Zylla

Augusta, Georgia

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you