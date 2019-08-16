When I was little, I loved going to Chaska City Square Park, especially during River City Days.
My favorite part of the park is the gazebo and its special one-of-a-kind speakers.
Back when River City Days was good, they would often have bands playing at the gazebo and I could hear the music throughout the park from those fantastic speakers.
But now, it is running down. The gazebo is falling apart. Shingles and siding have fallen and I haven’t heard the speakers in years.
I think there should be annual funds for the park and the poor gazebo, like before, and bring back a bigger variety of River City Days games and activities. I sure miss it.
Owen Zylla
Augusta, Georgia