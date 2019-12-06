In response to "As taxpayers, you deserve better" (Nov. 28), there seems to be some confusion concerning how dollars spent on equity programs impact academics.
Looking behind the way academic programs are modeled in our schools, I would bet that the basic curriculum continues to center around our white heroes and heroines as builders of today's society. Lest we forget that the economy of the southern states was built on the backs of black slaves. We as white citizens continue to benefit from our automatic acceptance in society, finding no need to change our behaviors.
I am glad that the school district has stepped up to the plate and seen that there is room to grow — personally and professionally.
Until we actually have courageous conversations about racism, nothing will change.
Ann Coates
Chaska