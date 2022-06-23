The Chaska Human Rights Commission sends their deepest condolences to the victims and their families of the mass shootings in the United States this year.
On May 14, a racist attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York took the lives of 10 people. Just 10 days later, a gunman targeted a fourth-grade class in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people lost their lives.
Already in 2022, the United States has experienced 213 mass shootings, averaging 10 shootings per week according to the Gun Violence Archive.
The Chaska Human Rights Commission acknowledges gun violence as a public health crisis that must be addressed to keep our loved ones safe.
We invite the wonderful people of Chaska to support one another through this difficult time and to help those affected by the tragic acts of violence know that they are not alone.
Editor's note: The writer submitted this letter on behalf of the Chaska Human Rights Commission.
Sarah Carlson
Chaska Human Rights Commission Chair