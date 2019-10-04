Editor's note: The author wrote this piece on behalf of the Chaska Human Rights Commision, which includes chair Jennifer Welvaert, Vice Chair Sarah Carlson, Judy Dunbar, Celi Haga, Donzel Leggett, Lisa White, Ellen K. Bean, Darryl Scarborough and Seth Spreadbury.
Hatred, bigotry, discrimination, racism, and fear mongering have no place in our community.
Our neighbors have been traumatized by acts of hatred, discrimination, racism, and Islamophobia. We hear you, and we strongly stand alongside you in solidarity.
Discriminatory words and actions continue to permeate our community. The Human Rights Commission members and the community will not stand for this.
As the Chaska Human Rights Commission, we are compelled to reiterate the values of citizenship, human worth, dignity, integrity, respect for others, and responsibility.
We commit to advancing diversity, inclusion, and equity and we hope you join us in this journey and fight against injustice and hatred.
We welcome all into our community.
Jennifer Welvaert
Chairperson
Chaska Human Rights Commission