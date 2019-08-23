Violence can happen suddenly or have warning signs. Listen to the moms, the dads, the friends and Facebook pages. Take away the right to privacy when shootings are in the future.
Police can come with guns so it increases their chances of coming home that night. But please use ears and eyes first. Try to calm down and take a deep breath if the perp doesn’t have a weapon.
When called on a domestic, use your heart and put your own mother, son or daughter in the home who’s door you are about to open.
Use all your training and have someone there to watch your back. Have someone to talk to when the day is done. After all, you are running toward something when everyone else is running away. Suicide is a real thing among first responders.
May police and all who call 911 stay alive and well. May the mass shootings stop. May the single one-on-one shootings stop — but I can’t solve any of this. I can only hope someone will read this letter, and it will help.
Sue Kunitz
Chanhassen