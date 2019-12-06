Thank you for the article ("Seeking shelter") in the Nov. 28 Herald opening our eyes to homelessness in our community.
Many people in this relatively prosperous area are unaware of the hidden need that exists here. You mentioned some services available and I would like to add that anyone can come to Bountiful Basket Food Shelf (1600 Bavaria Road, Chaska) and choose a week’s worth of groceries once a month, and young adults can drop into Launch Ministry (110 Second St. W., Chaska) any day between 2 and 5 p.m. to get food, clothing and other help.
As we sit in our warm houses, drive our cars to get groceries and other goods and order gifts for friends and family, I hope we can also remember those in need. They are all around us.
All of the local resources named rely on donations of cash and/or goods and pass them along to those they are working with. With your help there can be more successful endings!
Check their websites, call or just drop in sometime to see what’s going on.
Carol Benetti
Chaska