Homelessness exists in Carver County. You may not see it, but it exists.
As of only a few weeks ago, nearly 100 households identify Carver County as their county of residency are experiencing homelessness. Nearly one-third of these households include children, translating to 55 homeless children. All told, 166 Carver County residents are experiencing homelessness.
That’s why I’ll be joining His House Foundation’s “Shining the Light on Homelessness Sleep Out” event on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Chaska’s Firemen’s Park.
Over the last decade, this foundation has focused on locally-based emergency needs and homelessness. Proceeds from the event benefit its homeless emergency fund for the southwest metro.
Check-in for the event starts at 4 p.m., with live music provided by Ben Richter and catering by Red Bench Bakery. For more information or to register/donate, visit https://HHFsleepout.shutterfly.com.
Randy Maluchnik
Chaska
Carver County Commissioner