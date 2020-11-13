The signs are down, but the message remains — YOU are the reason we ran, and it is YOU we will serve. I’m honored and humbled to be elected your new county commissioner. We’re proud of a race rooted in positivity, unify and substance. Simply, thank you!
We want to honor Commissioner Maluchnik’s service, along with his military service to the country. Please consider sending him a note of encouragement to honor his long-time public service.
We want to thank the many friends, family, supporters and new friends we’ve made along the journey. To the financial supporters, encouragers, sign hosts, and those who have lent insights and education — we appreciate YOU.
Tenley and Brooklyn, you are our inspiration, and the primary reason for stepping into public service. We want the best for future generations that will call Carver County home. And Krista, you’re awesome! You make me better. We make a good team. I love you!
We also want to thank the critics. We’re wiser, stronger and more humble because of you. Critics are part of the process. We have more in common than not. The best critics come with a clear purpose, achievable goals, and work to come together to bring voice, passion and productive participation together for the good of the community. My ask is we unify as one community, through civil dialogue and engagement.
For the many reasons we live here, we want to make it even better for your kids and ours. Please reach out with any productive perspectives, critiques, insights, ideas and encouragement at matt@youmattertomatt.com.
We appreciate YOU, and are grateful for the opportunity to serve you as Carver County commissioner.
Matt Udermann
Chaska