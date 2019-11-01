letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

I was surprised and dismayed that the Herald published propaganda in its pages (see advertisement paid for by Vince Beaudette, Oct. 24 issue).

I can only imagine the fear, anxiety and despair our Muslim neighbors experienced reading their local community newspaper. Mr. Beaudette uses this propaganda to suggest that it is a reason to vote no on the school referendum. The fact is, they are not connected.

The equity work being done by the school district is not dependent on any referendum and will continue no matter the outcome of the election.

I hope our community will not be so duped into believing this shameful, inaccurate, derisive dribble.

Judy Dunbar

Chaska

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you