I was surprised and dismayed that the Herald published propaganda in its pages (see advertisement paid for by Vince Beaudette, Oct. 24 issue).
I can only imagine the fear, anxiety and despair our Muslim neighbors experienced reading their local community newspaper. Mr. Beaudette uses this propaganda to suggest that it is a reason to vote no on the school referendum. The fact is, they are not connected.
The equity work being done by the school district is not dependent on any referendum and will continue no matter the outcome of the election.
I hope our community will not be so duped into believing this shameful, inaccurate, derisive dribble.
Judy Dunbar
Chaska