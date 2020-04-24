I have always thought it would make more sense to have vegetables rather than lawn. We have trees, shrubs, perennial flowers and ground covers in our Jonathan lot.
Lawns are a waste of energy, often requiring the use of dangerous chemicals, and a waste of water. I am sure many residents will be planting gardens this year. I know I will start readying the sunny parts of my yard for vegetables, maybe creating some raised beds.
Now that we are faced with the possible disruption of our food chain (pork plants being just the beginning) maybe we should rethink the restrictions on having chickens? I would keep a few chickens, just for the eggs.
We should check out what nearby cities allow — like Victoria and Carver. Maybe a coalition of Carver County cities could work on an ordinance. What about involving the Carver County Extension services, getting advice on raising chickens? Master gardeners, on making raised beds and growing veggies from seeds?
Thank you for all you are doing in these difficult times. Since it is the season for thinking about vegetables, I wanted to get these ideas out there.
Kathy Perschmann
Chaska