I would like to comment on last week’s article titled “An amazing holiday” by Amy Felegy in last week’s Chaska Herald. It was a full-page article prominently placed on the back page of the paper with photos. It was a wonderful and interesting piece about how COVID has altered the celebrations and traditions of the Jewish holidays which began last week with Rosh Hashanah. If you haven’t read it, I suggest you do. It does a phenomenal job of walking us through one example how COVID has impacted lives through the eyes of a faith-filled family and their local faith community.
However, my real reason for writing this letter is to question the journalistic decision-making, timing and ethics of the piece. The only family and all pictures included in the piece were that of Dan Kessler and his family. If you recognize the name, it is likely because you have seen his campaign signs; he is the DFL candidate running for State House for District 47B. The irony is that last weeks’ paper was dedicated, in large part, to all our local Minnesota Legislature candidates, including Dan Kessler. That part of the paper did a very fair job in presenting each candidate in an unbiased fashion. Each candidate was given equal space including biography, photo and the opportunity to respond to 7 standard questions. How then does Southwest Publishing think it right and fair, that during this political season, one candidate is singled out to be presented in a prominent and sympathetic human interest piece when all other candidates were restricted to the paper’s (proper) rigid format and rules?
Mike Richelsen
Chaska