On Friday, May 22, I was coming from Cooper’s Foods in my power chair. I was crossing at the light on Walnut and County Road 61, when I hit the curb and, bang, my chair just stopped working.
A husband and wife were at the light, waiting to turn right. I heard this sweet voice asking me if I needed help. I said, “My chair just stopped and won’t start up.”
They pulled over and got out of their vehicle and came over to me. I got up out of the chair and the husband pushed my chair up on the sidewalk and it worked. The sweet woman picked up my purse and my basket that the Dollar Tree has been kind enough to let me take home with items.
Evie at Cooper’s, bless her heart, repacked my items. She is my special angel.
I don’t know the young couples’ names, but God does and I asked him to give them a special blessing.
I meet special angels every time I go out to shop.
Jan Geis
Chaska