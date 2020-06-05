letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

On Friday, May 22, I was coming from Cooper’s Foods in my power chair. I was crossing at the light on Walnut and County Road 61, when I hit the curb and, bang, my chair just stopped working.

A husband and wife were at the light, waiting to turn right. I heard this sweet voice asking me if I needed help. I said, “My chair just stopped and won’t start up.”

They pulled over and got out of their vehicle and came over to me. I got up out of the chair and the husband pushed my chair up on the sidewalk and it worked. The sweet woman picked up my purse and my basket that the Dollar Tree has been kind enough to let me take home with items.

Evie at Cooper’s, bless her heart, repacked my items. She is my special angel.

I don’t know the young couples’ names, but God does and I asked him to give them a special blessing.

I meet special angels every time I go out to shop.

Jan Geis

Chaska

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you