I write this as a paid subscriber to the Chaska Herald and a firm believer in the benefit of local journalism.
It is important to have local reporters investigating and holding accountable local leaders, businesses, and organizations.
Over the past 11 months, the Chaska Herald ran two prominent personal interest stories highlighting local businessman, Mike Lindell, touting his personal autobiography in February and then his claim of funding a possible COVID-19 cure in August.
Both stories mention Lindell’s interest in running for Minnesota governor in 2022, so as a subscriber I was expecting the latest Herald issue to include a report on how he contributed to the organization that is helping to raise money to pay the $2 million bail of the white man charged with the fatal shooting of two Wisconsin protesters at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Herald can write puff pieces to support a public image of Lindell as a good guy and aid his future political ambitions, but fails to include the stories that reveal his full character and why many people like myself refuse to buy any of his MyPillow products.
Local journalism has been struggling in America and I will continue to fund it because an important bedrock of our democracy is holding the powerful accountable. I wish my local paper would do the same.
And finally, while local businesses need our support, I urge everyone to consider avoiding My Pillow products.
Jennifer Koenen
Chaska