After reading Tom Funk's editorial this week in the newspaper ("Question meaning of 'equity'") I suspect that he and I have several things in common. Like me, I suspect that he is white. Guessing he's male. Also guessing he is in or approaching middle age. While I didn't spend better than a decade and a half serving in our Armed Forces, I did spend over a decade and a half working in law enforcement. Neither are callings particularly noted for being full of progressive liberals.
None of those things are inherently bad, whether taken separately or together. We agree on that point, too. That's about where the agreement ends though, at least as far as I can see.
If Mr. Funk truly believes that everybody in this country — regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion — is treated equitably, I would suggest that he's choosing not to pay attention to a long history of inequality in the United States of America. Indeed, he made that assertion himself when he noted that he stormed out of a training because it didn't align with his worldview.
Whether he truly believes what he wrote, or if he's simply making that statement as a means to try and maintain the longstanding power balance in this country — I can't say and don't know.
I do know that our Founding Fathers were not infallible. They were, after all, human. However, even with their issue — which have been well documented by those far more knowledgeable in American history than I am — they were smart enough to create a country founded on an idea that the government is by the people, for the people and of the people. All people. A country that is capable of improving as it moves forward — not by keeping its eyes and minds closed, but by opening them to all. By embracing different viewpoints and acknowledging that everybody brings something to the table.
I would hope that an elected leader of one of our communities — someone running to represent all of our communities in statewide office — would be more open to hearing ideas that don't necessarily agree with their own. I would hope an elected leader would try especially hard to see if there's anything that can be learned or taken away from a conversation, beyond a further entrenched position.
Unfortunately, I don't think I'll be holding my breath.
Matt Haga
Chaska