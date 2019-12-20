In response to Cindy Pugh’s letter to the editor “As taxpayers, you deserve better” on Nov. 28, I would like to clarify an inaccurate statement made by Ms. Pugh. She wrote I stated at the Victoria City Council meeting (Oct. 14) “the district is in debt for at least two years due to overspending.” This statement is false.
While, when asked by Councilor Tom Vogt about the need for an operating referendum, I did say the district was overspending, I clarified that the district’s revenue has not kept up with expenses because the state of Minnesota has not provided annual cost of living increases on state aid. The gap in funding — and need for the operating referendum — was not the result of any financial mismanagement, but rather to make up for the shortfall caused by the lack of consistent state funding. This is a problem faced by districts across the state.
Again, I wholeheartedly disagree when Ms. Pugh alleges “questionable fiscal management” on behalf of the school district. The school board, administration and finance department, takes its responsibility of fiscal management of school district funds very seriously.
I would encourage community members to visit the district’s webpage (www.district112.org/schoolboard/) and watch the Nov. 14 School Board meeting video (start at 44:25) to hear the positive audit report from Mr. Dennis Hoogeveen, partner at CliftonLarsonAllen. You will find that Mr. Hoogeveen recognizes the district for its budgeting and accounting practices. The district has been recognized for its strong work in this area for several years.
DeeDee Kahring
Director of Finance and Operations
Eastern Carver County Schools