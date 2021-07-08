‘Referendum enthusiastically supported with 70%+ of vote.' This year or in the future, is that headline possible?
Community matters. Great communities have great schools. Great schools attract great talent (people, families, businesses). And great communities grow together.
Property values go up and crime rates stay low or come down with great schools as an anchor for our community. ‘Just one more vote than 50%’ isn’t a community win — it’s reflective of a divided community.
The best referendums don’t pit winners against losers and 'yes' voters against 'no' voters. The best referendums make a strong case to members of the community and the community in whole; parents and educators in the district — parents, yes, but maybe even a stronger case for those with no kids in the district; retirees, empty nesters, ‘pre-kids’ singles or couples, and private school or home school parents.
The best referendums are where decision makers and a community of individuals seeking to share (real or perceived) perspectives, dialog, data, concerns, context, fears, and differences in ideology — and respond with actions that unify. I get the chance to interact with District 112 leaders and community members often, and my experience is these very things are happening now in a positive way that make me believe a path to 70%+ is within reach.
In the last referendum, eight people called me on voting day asking how they should vote. I don’t tell people how to vote, but did answer ‘If you vote yes, it doesn’t mean you love taxes. If you vote no, it doesn’t mean you hate the kids.'
‘Yes’ voters likely see the value in the dollars as an investment. An investment in our community, our kids, strong learning outcomes, attracting and keeping top teachers, lower crime rates, higher property values and more. ‘No’ voters likely see the dollars as an expense, too much money, little or no return, or have ideological differences about public school or specific topics (real or perceived).
Let’s acknowledge there are expenses in running an organization, while elevating clarity on how referendum dollars will be an investment in the community.
What would a referendum look like built to garner 70%+ of community support?’ What would it take to have a referendum unify our community (not divide)?
Matt Udermann
Chaska