Less than two weeks ago, Bloomington became the ninth Minnesota city to ban conversion therapy for minors and vulnerable adults.
Nine cities are not enough. Conversion therapy, which presents itself as a range of techniques to change an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, is incredibly harmful to the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ individuals who are subjected to conversion therapy are at an increased risk for substance abuse, depression, and suicide. Conversion therapy is considered so harmful that most mainstream mental health and medical associations, including the American Medical Association and American Psychological Association, have denounced the practice.
So why are we waiting to take action? Nearly 700,000 LGBTQ+ U.S. adults have received conversion therapy at some time in their life, and it is estimated that over 16,000 LGBTQ+ youth will be subject to this harmful practice by the time they reach 18.
Local LGBTQ+ youth cannot wait for the Minnesota Legislature to take action. Only 20 states have banned conversion therapy for youth, and each year Minnesota fails to pass any proposed bill to prohibit the harmful practice.
As a queer person and a lifelong Chaska resident, I believe that our community can do better. I believe that the Chaska community can and should take the initiative to support our LGBTQ+ residents. Our LGBTQ+ community members are an incredibly valuable part of this city and should be protected from the harmful effects of conversion therapy.
We cannot wait any longer for Minnesota to issue a statewide ban. The community of Chaska has the opportunity to come together and be leaders in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.
Now is the time to show our LGBTQ+ community members that they are loved, accepted, and valued for who they are. Chaska is a community where all identities can be affirmed and celebrated.
Nicole Parsons
Chaska