Last Sunday was like most of our weekend mornings over the last 20 years. Pack the SUV with chairs, blankets, cooler, food, sunflower seeds.
Confirm the address of the court/field for that day’s games and put it in Google Maps.
Calculate when and where we could go to church depending on the myriad of win/loss options for that day. Business as usual.
It was just like any other weekend, except this was the end of an era in our family. It struck me that this was our last day of youth sports. It made me think.
My wife Jenny and I have raised all of our five children in Chaska and have centered many of our weekends and evenings around thousands of soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, football, tennis, golf, karate practices, matches and games.
It has been a truly wonderful experience for our family. In these last 20 years, I have seen among the best that Chaska and surrounding communities have to offer our kids.
I cannot say enough about the outstanding character and passion of the fathers and mothers who coached our children. Nor can I thank enough the board members, schedulers and volunteer leads that made it all happen.
May God bless every one of you. It has been a wonderful ride.
Mike Richelsen
Chaska