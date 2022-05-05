This is to the person who stole my power tools, ladder, dolly, snow brushes and bungee cords from my garage. I want to tell you who you stole them from.
I am a senior citizen who worked over 40 years to buy those items. I was a single mother of one who worked both full-time, along with part-time, to make ends meet. I would take my child to daycare during the day and go home and make supper and bring my child with me to my part-time job.
When the grandkids came along, I would try and help out in buying school clothes and other activities. The only real vacation I went on was to Washington, D.C., to see my brother’s name on the Vietnam Wall.
So, I wanted you to know these items you stole from me probably took you only a few minutes, but took me a lifetime to accumulate.
I think I am really writing this letter for me rather than for you. I want to rid myself of the incident and instill in my life that there are still good people in this world. People who are hardworking people, people who volunteer their time for others and people who are kind to animals.
I am not going to focus on you stealing from a low income senior citizen because I know karma has your address.
Ruth Lukkari
Chaska