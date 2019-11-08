The garbage masquerading as an anti-referendum ad in your Oct. 24 edition is shameful.
I have heard from others who have shared this same sentiment with you that you cannot deny an ad due to free speech and media laws. You can deny an ad if it is inflammatory against a specific group, which is exactly what that ad does.
The response from Laurie Hartmann, the publisher and senior vice president for sales for Southwest News Media, stated that the "decision to run the ad followed numerous discussions between our senior staff members." I am glad it qualified for a discussion, but the final decision to print the ad was wrong.
The fact that your newspaper will publish anything just to collect a fee is reprehensible. I will not support an organization that believes an ad like that should ever see the light of day.
Keep it out of newsprint.
We stand with our Muslim community members.
Rachel Cleveland
Chaska