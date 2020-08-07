Now we know. Last week’s announcement from Gov. Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education provided a little bit of detail on what school will look like this fall.
Even after the announcement, I know we’re all likely in varying degrees of continued anxiety about what the future will bring, especially as we wait to hear our school district’s specific plans.
Educators may continue to be nervous about returning to the classroom. Working parents know they can’t continue to work from their kitchen table while trying to simultaneously manage their child’s distance learning and expect either individual to be both successful and productive. And kids just want things to return to normal so they can see their friends.
I understand we’re all in different places when it comes to our comfort level with what school will look like in the fall and know that’s OK. It can be difficult to make non-traditional choices for your student’s education. Humans tend to stick to what we know; it feels safe. But what if “safe” is no longer serving your family?
As you’re looking ahead to the 2020-21 school year, here are three things you should ask yourself and your students as you prepare:
- What worked in the spring and what didn’t?
- What would need to change in order to be successful?
- What are the one to two things each of us — parents and learners — do well and can focus on in order to create success?
Once you’ve answered these questions, the next step is to surround yourselves with resources to help you delegate and supplement in the areas where you need support.
If there’s ever a time to break the mold and do something new, the time is now. I understand the doubts, fears, questions and concerns we’re all facing and encourage parents to get creative, think outside of the box and ask for help when it’s needed … even if you don’t think it’s needed, yet.
Over my decades-long career as an educator, my “one thing” has been supporting parents and learners with what they need, which we’ve always figured out together.
School in the fall is going to happen whether we’re prepared or not as parents. Let’s make sure we’re prepared and make it happen!
Cara Thorpe
Chaska