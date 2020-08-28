‘Why can’t we hear from both candidates,’ is a top-asked campaign question. Many have suggested a friendly candidate forum; unscripted, unfiltered and speaking directly to you (the voter and collective stakeholder). I’m in. It’s time.
I’ve invited the incumbent five times, five times he’s refused.
I put voters first, so I’ll ask again. Let’s select a time, place and moderator and tape a candidate forum before Sept. 15 (early voting begins Sept. 18). Three chairs socially distanced, each candidate selects five questions, both candidates get two minutes to answer each question, we pick an audio controlled location (ie: not outside), and we mutually select the moderator (some community leaders have offered to moderate — Anderson, Roepke, Van Eyll, Bostrom, Kling, others).
Our campaign pays for video/audio capture, we’d both share the uncut tape on social media within 24 hours. Mr. Incumbent, what do you say? It would seem the forum would favor a 30+ year political veteran.
The League of Women Voters won’t be hosting a debate and COVID-19 has limited voter access to candidates (few or no parades, pancake breakfasts, pork chop dinners, community events, etc.).
In the absence of the incumbent agreeing to a debate, here is how you can learn more about our campaign and the vision I have for Carver County.
Matt Udermann
Candidate for Carver County Commissioner, District 3