In response to Joe Polunc’s letter, “How did we get so misguided,” I think it’s important our community have some clear starting points and definitions in regard to the equity work happening in the Eastern Carver County School District, in order to have more constructive dialogue.
1. Equity work is nonpartisan.Ensuring all children in our district are provided the same resources and opportunities has nothing to do with our politics and everything to do with our humanity.
2. Colorblindness denies the problems. If you’re not white, Christian, straight, and/or neuro-typical, you’re not likely represented in mainstream organizations. In order to reverse inequality that exists, we have to see color/differences and the disadvantages endured because of them.
3. White privilege is not white guilt. White privilege is the accumulation of advantage one has because of having white skin. This advantage started some 400 years ago when white people enslaved black people, and carried on past emancipation with denial of citizenship, land ownership, and voting rights.
While laws changed, this oppression led to the racist ideas that persist today through institutional racism and implicit bias, which continue to hold back people of color. One might easily deny white privilege if you’re not willing to examine the real, lived experience of people of color. Dismissing white privilege is white privilege. If you feel guilty about that, examine why. (It might be because you don’t really want anything to change.)
When our Founding Fathers fought for our freedom, they meant freedom for white men. That was misguided. We have come a long way in forming a more perfect union and as human beings.
We know better: liberty and justice for all means all. Believing in and working for equity in our schools is not misguided. It is not an attack on Judeo/Christian culture. It is not about elevating one group of students at the expense of another. It is about better education for all children.
If you believe in the sanctity of the Pledge of Allegiance then do more than recite it. Make the words matter by supporting equity in our school district.
Kara Thom
Chaska