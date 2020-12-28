Thank you Southwest News Media and the Chanhassen Villager/Chaska Herald for the beautiful picture and the Biblical Christmas message of the K.J.V. of Luke chapter 2 on the front page of your Christmas Eve edition.
In a year when our community, our country and our world could use a little more heartwarming faith, your front page was inspirational.
When most all of our media outlets, corporations and government institutions have cowardly backed away from acknowledging any references of faith, the courage and compassion you showed in printing the Christmas message was a breath of fresh air to a broken world.
I pray that as we enter a new year, that each of us, who make up the institutions mentioned above, can learn from your good example and have the courage to acknowledge that our faith, whatever faith that may be, is an important part of who we are, and for many of us, the better part.
By allowing our institutions to take away any acknowledgement of our faiths, we are actually supporting and lifting up the religions of atheism and "none" above all other faiths. That is a national disgrace, and we are a lesser country for it.
Your Christmas Eve front page, boldly reminds us that we do not need to let that be. I have read stories in your newspaper this past year raising the awareness and recognizing several different faiths, and now this wonderful Christmas message "which shall be to ALL people."
Thank you. Thank you very much.
Randy Christy
Chanhassen