In the most recent edition of the Chaska Herald, an advertisement was placed that should have not have been printed within the newspaper. The advertisement was paid for by the Parents of D112, a group that has caused quite a stir within the community as of late. The advertisement stirs up fear, ostracizes certain residents and panders to a small minority within our community.
The advertisement was sensationalist, divisive and also slanderous towards Dr. Muhammad Khalifa. I believe that the Chaska Herald has betrayed the trust of their audience by allowing this advertisement to be published. I have no issue with advertisements but this has set a dangerous precedent. Would I be allowed to place a slanderous advertisement against someone in our community if I simply paid for that service through Chaska Herald? I would hope not.
I believe that everyone has a right to their opinion, right or wrong. The advertisement was not an opinion piece though, this was a paid for service. When a group can pay their way into print with little to no accountability, all journalistic integrity is lost. Had this advertisement been printed as an opinion piece, I could excuse it as that, merely someone’s opinion. In this case, money was exchanged and something damaging was printed.
I was extremely disappointed to see this advertisement in a paper that I look forward to reading. I believe that the Chaska Herald owes Dr. Khalifa, as well as the residents of Chaska an apology. Advertisements, such as this one, do not add to the community experience, it only takes away. I have every hope that the Herald will take the necessary steps to ensure that such advertisements are never placed again.
Joshua Lemons
Chaska