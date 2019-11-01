I was disappointed to see the advertisement from the group “Parents for D112” in last week’s paper.
The ad was nothing more than an appeal to prejudice against Muslims. Fortunately, we don’t have to take the word of “Parents for D112," we can look at the equity work that has actually been done in the district to this date.
The equity audit was completed recently, and there’s nothing in the audit’s final report that even remotely resembles the seven claims in the ad. You can read the equity audit for yourself at: www.district112.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/ECCS-Audit-Report.pdf. Do so, and you'll find that no one is trying to indoctrinate your child into another religion or treat races differently when it comes to academics or discipline.
More telling is that while parents were showing up at Eastern Carver County School Board meetings for months to decry the long string of racial incidents that victimized black students in our schools, the “Parents for D112” were nowhere to be found. They didn’t have any ads to run in the paper about that, or YouTube videos to post, or Facebook pages with which they expressed their outrage.
They have no words for the families who have been impacted, except for members of the group who have accused parents involved in the lawsuit against the district of only being about the money — all while partisan groups like the Carver County GOP try to fundraise off their opposition to equity work in our district.
After the referendum votes have been cast, it will be time for the misinformation to be over. It will be time to stop dividing the community and instead time to bring it together. And it will be time to focus on the hard but necessary work of making our schools even better — for every student that walks through the doors. I hope you all will join us on that mission.
Sean Olsen
Chaska