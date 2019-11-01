First, let me clarify that this group in no way represents most actual parents in District 112. It is led by people who do not live in this community and as an actual parent of two children who attend District 112 schools, I am disgusted.
The ad twisted the words of an expert hired to help the district in order to spread fear.
A second disturbing aspect of this ad was that it tied the equity efforts the district is making to the referendum, when in fact, one has no connection to the other. The district has stated its commitment to equity, and the results of the referendum will have no effect on these efforts. This group is using fear of "others" to influence opinion on a referendum that will impact all students in the district.
Annah Frost
Chaska