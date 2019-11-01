It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this piece in response to the ad placed in the Oct. 24 edition of the Chaska Herald on page 10.
The purpose of this ad is obvious and disgusting at the expense of our friends and neighbors. It must be denounced swiftly. This type of rhetoric and fear mongering should have no place in our community.
I live in Chaska, but I am also speaking to our surrounding communities of Chanhassen, Victoria and Carver. How dare this group, parentsford112.com, think they have the right to stoke fear and create this alternate reality to fit their agenda. Their website speaks for itself, filled with propaganda and spin. This is the antithesis of what members of this community have been working on in trying to build a more inclusive and welcoming community for everyone.
We need to stand up and denounce regressive ideologies that do not represent our now purple district in Eastern Carver County.
Push your elected officials, school leaders and neighbors to support the work being done in our community to create dialogue and build bridges. Our communities are growing more diverse, and that is a beautiful thing.
Tracy Leggett
Chaska