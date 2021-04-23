When the president announced his plans for spending trillions of dollars for infrastructure repairs, I could see where it might make sense to do that.
When I got to the point of adding VA hospitals into the bill, it caught me really bad.
It’s not that I don’t think the vets don’t deserve new hospitals and all that goes with it, it’s what has happened to our own VA hospital that concerns me.
It wasn’t that long ago when they put up the new hospital down by the airport. It’s massive. It was supposed to take care of our vets for years to come.
A number of years ago, my dad needed to be put into a home because he had dementia. Our first thought was the VA. When we contacted them they told us they were no longer doing the care like that at this hospital and it wasn’t because they didn’t have the beds, it was because it was cheaper to outsource these patients than to do it themselves.
They did help find a nursing home to put him in. The first one was in Hutchinson. That was a long drive to see him. Then they had him moved to St. Louis Park, where he stayed until his passing.
For this reason, I hope the president really checks into what is being done before he gives out billions of dollars for hospitals that may never be more than half full.
That is not a good way to be spending our money.
Douglas Braunworth
Chaska