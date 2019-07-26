I had to respond to Mr. Polunc’s letter of July 18 since it was full of such babble ("How did we get so misguided?").
First, he talked about the Pledge of Allegiance, and how the council in St Louis Park stopped saying it before meetings. I would agree that may not have been the smartest move on the council’s part, but we should all realize that loyalty to our nation and patriotism do not depend on the recitation of the pledge.
How many kids in school and even adults recite the words with little or no thought to their meaning? What matters is when your country needs you, respond to the call. President Donald Trump complained about the disloyalty of St Louis Park, but when he was called to the draft during Vietnam War, daddy got him a phony deferment.
He also talked about America being a melting pot, something I heard that when I was in grade school, but I think most of us now realize that was just not the truth. Through our history, there are many examples of racism, especially against those of color. Even today we get racist comments from our president and his supporters. Not much of a melting pot to me.
Mr. Polunc referred to a Congressional Black Caucus and why it was needed, and should we not also have a white caucus. He should realize that in our nation we are divided white and people of color, and if it is not caucus of color then it is a white caucus. The black caucus is necessary to just fight for equality for Americans of color.
I do agree with his comment “its goal is to replace current standards with a new code of conduct.” Where we differ is that I feel the new code of conduct should be based on our Declaration of Independence “that all (men) are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Mr. Polunc claimed that it was those on the “left” who were trying to change societal norms. From my studying history and religious upbringing, I think it should be Christians who believe in the two great commandments — basically love God; and the second, Love thy Neighbor, and Americans who believe in the words from our Declaration of Independence.
Editor's note: The author is vice chair of Carver County Democrats-SD47. He wrote this letter on his own behalf.
Jim Weygand
Carver