Recently “Parents for D112” paid for an advertisement encouraging people to vote “no” on Eastern Carver County Schools’ referendum.

This group uses the fear mongering that politicians at the national level are using to divide our country. Rather than focus on the facts of what a successful referendum would fund and the merits for or against, the paid-for ad made statements that had nothing to do with the question before voters.

Like many of us who have lived here for years, families are attracted to strong schools, beautiful natural resources and proximity to good-paying jobs. No matter what religion people practice, we all want the same thing: to raise our children in a welcoming community that provides opportunities for success.

On Nov. 5, or before, please vote on whether or you feel the referendum requests are needed and a good use of funds. Either way, reject fear mongering, it’s not who we are.

Dan Kessler

Chaska

