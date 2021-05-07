The August Schleicher family would like to express our gratitude and thanks to the Chaska SnoHawks Snowmobile Club for putting together a tremendous benefit for our son.
You went above and beyond in this trying time to make this benefit the success that it was.
We also want to thank Fahey Sales in Glencoe for supporting the SnoHawks in hosting the online silent auction.
To all the volunteers, those who donated, and to the communities that came together to support the benefit we thank you for all of your hard work, love and support for our family.
Words can not fully express the gratitude we have. We are so blessed to have an amazing community around us. The love and support you all poured onto us is incredible and we are forever grateful.
Our hearts are overflowing. Thank you all so much. We love and appreciate you.
Andy, Katrina, Evelyn and August Schleicher
Norwood Young America