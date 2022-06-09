There was outstanding support for the annual VFW “Buddy Poppy Weekend," and our community was very generous.
First, we would like to thank Cooper’s Foods (owner Gary Cooper is a veteran), Chaser’s, the Chaska Cubs, Chanhassen Cub and Fleet Farm for allowing us to promote our poppies at their businesses' front doors.
Second, thank you to the small businesses in town that support us with poppy cards advertising our event.
Then there were the 13 Chaska Softball Association players and their parents (and some siblings), who stepped up and helped with the poppy promotion.
But the most amazing thing is our giving community. You stepped up and gave generously.
All monies received go to veterans and their families.
Thank you!
Mary Cataldo
Chaska VFW Post 1791
Auxiliary Poppy Chair