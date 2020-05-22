letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
I am writing to thank everyone who has worked to respond to COVID-19 and prevent its spread in the community.

Avoiding exposure to this virus is especially important for people whose immune systems have been compromised.

In a recent survey, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network found that 1 in 4 patients in active treatment had experienced a delay in treatment as a result of the pandemic and 1 in 8 were uncertain when their treatment would resume.

This has left many cancer patients feeling even more isolated at this difficult time.

As a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, I want to make sure that local patients and caregivers know that we are here for them.

If you or someone you know has questions about COVID-19 and cancer, they can call us 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-227-2345. We also continue to update our website with the latest information and guidance for cancer patients from our public health experts.

Please visit www.cancer.org/coronavirus to get answers to common questions, suggestions for what to ask your health care professional or to start a live chat with one of our staff.

Cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we.

Connie Schwichtenberg

New Germany

