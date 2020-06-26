I have been mulling over the article by Ben Carter, “Mindset needs to shift for real change to occur” (June 4) and the letter by Roxanne Muchko, “This is not about other people” (June 11), I’d like to share my thoughts.
I want to say that what happened to George Floyd is horrific. I think all four police officers should all be charged with degrees of murder, not just Chauvin.
Carter is right — it is, at least to a degree, a mindset. If you think you can’t learn, do better, whatever — you can’t.
There needs to be something done, changes made to the social programs that do not encourage families to stay together. It is a fact that children who grow up in a family with a dad and mom are more apt to graduate from high school and less apt to get into serious trouble with the law.
By today’s standard, I had what would be considered a strange childhood and youth. Where I grew up we were isolated from riots. There were no people of color. We were all Scandinavians, Germans, English. Well, I take that back, we had an Asian science teacher. But all of my classmates were white. I had never seen a black person (except on TV) until I was a junior in high school. I had never spoken to a black person until I went to college. I found the color of people’s skin was not something to place much importance on.
I realize the world can probably never go back to the ways of my youth.
Muchko’s letter states that black people are “being killed like animals, shot down like wild game.” This kind of speech does nothing except incite more anger, there is no truth in it and it does not allow for peaceful conversation.
People are being taught to pigeonhole people: All cops aren’t bad. All black people aren’t bad. All white people are not bad. In reality pigeonholing people is bad. There’s no truth in it. It is the (pardon what appears to be a pun) “black and white” thinking that mental health therapists have told me is so bad.
I’m not a great thinker or politician, but I do believe that if the media and the politicians would stop promoting “race” as the problem and start looking into what the underlying problems are perhaps, just perhaps, people might understand that all people are the same. They all want to raise their families in peace and safety. They all want to have enough to live on (with maybe a little extra at the end of each month to save). This is what I hear from my friends — whatever ethnicity they are.
There is only one race — the human race. This is a scientific fact. I believe we need to get to a point where we understand that each of us matters and each of us are responsible for our own behavior.
Jeann Marie Buckbee
Chaska