My comments come in regard to two recently published articles: “Family of ex-marine acquitted of murder speaks out on mental illness” and “County, state gear up for better suicide prevention crisis line.”
In these extended times of the COVID-19 pandemic, data is being gathered, as well as stories being shared, about the effects this pandemic and isolation are having on our mental health. No one can know for sure the full extent of how our brains are being rewired, our perspectives being shifted, and our emotional resiliency being tested will have on our long-term wellbeing.
That being said, we are seeing the impact already. According to a CDC report from June of 2020, the statistics are nearly double from those pre-pandemic. From the collected surveys, 31% reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression, 26% reported symptoms of stress, 13% reported an increase use of substances, and 11% reported in the last 30 days having serious thought or intention of suicide.
With the rise of these statistics, particularly suicide intent statistics, and tragedies like the death of Tim Guion being tied to mental health, it is particularly concerning to me to learn that Minnesota has gone so long without basic supports like a call hotline. For residents to be informed that only now, in spring 2021, a suicide prevention crisis line will be reinstated after having not been in service since 2018, is mind-blowing to hear.
While it is good news it is being reinstated and the goal being to make the number more user friendly, I argue a complete organizational shift could offer more. I don’t propose a lack of resources for suicide prevention or reallocation of funds.
Instead, I question what the potential impact could be if there was only one number to remember, one "mental health" hotline. Similar to the proposed 988 number, but encompassing all mental health supports. Once dialing, users would be directed to various hotlines available and in some cases, be offered hotline resources they never knew existed or needed.
In my opinion, making support and resources as accessible as possible should be our No. 1 priority. Using labels for each specific hotline may overwhelm people in need of support and in some cases, could deter them. For example, “suicide prevention” could lead to individuals not believing they are “that bad” or would fit those types of services, when they are in dire need of support for their depression.
For many, as was the case for Brady Zipoy’s mother, it is the family members who are reaching out for help for them.
It can be difficult for family members to rationally detach from the situation to identify what kind of help they need. By making it easier to access, by funneling calls to the same place (or the same number), families, and therefore individuals, would be better supported, which is the true goal.
Perhaps then the only time mental health would be brought up in the news wouldn’t be in response to stories of tragedy, violence, or lack of services.
Brenna Rothmeier
Chaska