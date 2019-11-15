I am writing in regards to the recent referendum.
As a voter in the city of Chaska, I am proud that our city voted as it did. Am am equally ashamed in the way the other cities did.
Now our school district will have to cut $4.5 million, yes million dollars, from their budget. I hope all of you that voted no are proud of that.
Personally, if I was on the school board, I would make the cuts to those communities that did not vote yes. Your votes should have consequences.
Now Chaska High School will not get their HVAC system working correctly. Chaska schools should not have to deal with the burden of those communities that do not have the best interest of their students come first.
I am proud of Chaska and utterly disgusted with Carver, Chanhassen and Victoria. I guess the haves will get to keep their $39 a month. Maybe you can go buy some more lattes.
John Zurn
Chaska