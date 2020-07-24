The letter to the editor in last week’s Chaska Herald (“Not the choice anymore” July 16) is such a poor and uninformed take by the former mayor of Carver – specifically, the author’s fifth paragraph where he targets public employees who serve their communities over the course of a career.
Speaking for myself, I’m proud to have been a public servant for life: city jobs as a teenager, a brief stint with the State of Minnesota out of college, working at the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (federal), and now for Carver County — not to mention a career of military service.
In this paragraph, the author uses the phrase "taxpayer money only."
Yes, public employees are paid through taxpayer money. The point of taxes is to pool resources so we can have a functioning society and nation. Dedicated, faithful, accountable public servants are the people who make this work.
To attack the notion of public service is dangerous and nothing close to what America needs right now — a time when we should all be coming together.
My government colleagues and I should not have to apologize or feel ashamed of our careers in public and military service.
As a local resident, my family and I value the quality services in Chaska/Carver County such as our police, fire department, and first responders, our park maintenance personnel, library staff, teachers, public healthcare workers, and many others. I particularly appreciate the front-line workers in these areas who triage countless different situations by referring the public to important services which meet their needs. The list of quality public servants is very long — and for good reason.
Dan Tengwall
Chaska