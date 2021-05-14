It's recently come to my attention that the state senate omnibus bill (SF 1831) added a provision under Article 4 to prohibit state and local elections from the use of ranked-choice voting.
For the uninitiated, ranked-choice voting allows citizens to express preference in candidates on a ballot, ranking each one in order of their liking.
This encourages prospective public servants to reach out to all voters, find common ground on issues, and do the work of consensus building. It promotes diverse candidate pools, and reduces the "spoiler effect" of candidates with similar values splitting votes.
Regardless of your political leanings or affiliations, these are positive changes to our election process that dial down our partisan bickering and cut through to finding governance that serve all of us best.
I'd like to invite my neighbors here in Chaska and Chanhassen to urge their elected officials to remove this unnecessary provision from the omnibus bill.
My state public servants are Sen. Julia Coleman and House Rep. Greg Boe, and I will be making calls to their offices to ask they object to this anti-democratic legislation.
We all deserve to be heard as constituents and make our preferences known in our representation. Taking away ranked-choice voting as an option only serves to hinder those goals.
Will Buck
Chaska