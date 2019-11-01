I was disgusted to see the inflammatory and misleading ad placed by parentsford112.com in last week's paper. Shame on them for insinuating that District 112’s equity work is a cover for Islamic indoctrination in an attempt to drum up fear and drive a "no" vote.
First of all, the Nov. 5 referendum does not request funding for any of District 112’s work on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Educational equity work will continue in District 112 regardless of whether the referendum passes or not.
Dr. Muhammad Khalifa, professor of Organizational Leadership, Policy, and Development at the University of Minnesota, is a nationally recognized scholar and expert in the field of minoritized students and education, hired by Eastern Carver County School District to complete an equity audit. Nothing more, nothing less.
The equity audit completed by Dr. Khalifa is one piece of District 112’s overall development plan inclusive of conversation, analysis, and input from throughout our communities. Here are some facts to consider:
- The equity audit report does not direct or provide a singular direction for District 112’s work.
- The equity audit report does not discuss or include religion in any part of the report.
- Eastern Carver County School District is a public school district that cannot and does not advocate for religion of any kind in or outside the classroom.
- Educational equity is not about shaming anyone for their skin color, religious beliefs or socioeconomic status.
- Educational equity is not about forcing belief systems onto learners.
- The Nov. 5 referendum does request funding support to maintain operational, technical and educational excellence in our rapidly growing community.
Educational equity is about ensuring that personal and social circumstances do not prevent students from achieving their academic potential. Education equity is about bringing out the best in our kids, each and every one of them, regardless of their background or beliefs, cultural, religious, political or otherwise.
Isn't this what we want for our children?
I encourage the community to place their vote based on facts related to the purpose of the funding request.
Inform yourselves from reputable sources. Read the equity audit posted on the website and talk to your children's teachers and administrators, instead of buying into inaccurate claims of indoctrination and hidden agendas perpetuated by news sources identified as questionable with poor sourcing of information, promotion of conspiracy theories, as well as a lack of transparency regarding ownership.
Leslie Kegel
Chaska