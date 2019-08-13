We have some wonderful natural amenities and a fantastic park and trail system that our city has provided us.
My family includes three boys, who love to bike and fish along these these great trails and lakes. Unfortunately fishing has no longer become an option.
We love to fish Lake Grace. Two weeks ago I took two of my sons there and, after having great fun catching fish, we all developed severe rashes from handling the fish. Making it worse, before I recognized this, I told my neighbor with his two sons how much fun it was and he took his kids there. Now all six of us are on steroid cream and pills to rid us of what is growing in the lake.
We tried a new lake at the Brickyard Clayhole yesterday. The south end fishing pier was closed due to disrepair and has been for several years. Why so long? This is where the water is deep and the fish are.
They put in a new pier on the north side, but it is shallow there and in the sun with no fish. It is also right next to the new Brickyard development storm sewer outlet, which is already filling the site with silt that will shortly make the whole area too shallow for any fish.
I am in no way disparaging our parks department. I think they do a great job. What I do want us to consider is that we spend our park's money more wisely.
We seem to always want to hit home runs, when a few singles might be the wiser course of action.
I would suggest that before we spend tens of millions on our next subsidized big ticket item that we instead reinvest in neglected amenities we already have.
We are all are paying deeply for a curling center only 2% of us are using at most. Maybe we need to consider what the residents actually use before we make the next community investment?
We already have things readily available to all. Most everyone uses or has access to the trails and lakes we have. Let's enhance and upgrade them. Do a better job making them accessible to the elderly and handicapped. Make them clean enough for our children to be able to go there without fear of disease.
We have a great city! Let's not reach too far at the expense of capitalizing of what we already have.
Erik Johnson
Chaska