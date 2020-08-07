I’m proud of relationships developed with neighbors, business owners, elected officials and more for the benefit of taxpayers. (“Experience to guide us through difficult time,” July 30.)
I don’t speak for these individuals nor do they speak for me, yet relationships across an array of perspectives pave the way for a better community.
Often vitriolic partisan politics pit Republican against Democrat and impede what’s best for Carver County. You’ll see me working to build bridges in this nonpartisan race, and that is why you won’t see me weigh in on any state or national candidates.
40% of Carver County households are raising school-aged kids now, yet not represented on the board. You think about things differently when paying for child care, braces and running from activity to activity. 78% of the county residents are under 55 years of age, yet not represented on the board. We benefit from age diversity and balanced perspectives.
To my supporters, I urge you to choose positivity. Let's stay above the fray. Let's get the love thing right. Let's choose to neighbor well.
Matt Udermann
Candidate for Carver County Commissioner District 3