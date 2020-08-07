letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

I’m proud of relationships developed with neighbors, business owners, elected officials and more for the benefit of taxpayers. (“Experience to guide us through difficult time,” July 30.)

I don’t speak for these individuals nor do they speak for me, yet relationships across an array of perspectives pave the way for a better community.

Often vitriolic partisan politics pit Republican against Democrat and impede what’s best for Carver County. You’ll see me working to build bridges in this nonpartisan race, and that is why you won’t see me weigh in on any state or national candidates.

40% of Carver County households are raising school-aged kids now, yet not represented on the board. You think about things differently when paying for child care, braces and running from activity to activity. 78% of the county residents are under 55 years of age, yet not represented on the board. We benefit from age diversity and balanced perspectives.

To my supporters, I urge you to choose positivity. Let's stay above the fray. Let's get the love thing right. Let's choose to neighbor well.

Matt Udermann

Candidate for Carver County Commissioner District 3

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you