On this Veterans Day, we as an organization, Chaska American Legion Post 57, would like to thank all veterans for serving and for your continuing service to our community.
You have not only protected, but also educated; not only saved, but also enriched; and we cannot thank you enough. Your service to our great nation, and your continuing performance of civic duties and to stand for American values which you have fought for, inspires us all.
President Ronald Reagan once said “Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But VETERANS don’t have that problem."
Remember a veteran on this day Nov. 11 and thank them.
Veterans, God bless you and God bless America!
Gary Van Eyll
Commander
Chaska American Legion Post 57